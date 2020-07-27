La Champlay: The tournament that pits Chicharito Hernández with Dybala

Free market



Several Latin American stars will meet in a tournament of FIFA 20, to raise funds for the Red Cross in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay through the Mercado Pago digital wallet. One of them is Javier Chicharito Hernández, who will face Paulo Dybala, in the so-called “Champlay Solidaria”.

This April 17, in a statement, it was reported that in association with FIFA, a Playstation tournament will be held, with 16 stars of music and sport competing with each other.

Chicharito Hernández is the only representative of Mexico. Colombians Maluma and James Rodríguez were also summoned; the Puerto Rican René Residente Pérez; Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem; the Brazilian soccer player Filipe Luis; Argentines Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, Paulo Dybala and tennis player Diego Schwartzman.

The dynamic will be as follows: Dybala and Schwartzman are the captains of two groups of eight participants. The team of the Juventus footballer, who beat the coronavirus

, will play their matches on Saturday 18, while the tennis player’s group will play on Sunday 19.

The encounters will be streamed live on Dybala and Schwartzman’s Facebook profiles, beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. In other Latin American countries, they can be seen by Directv Sports and TyCSports.