La casa de papel part 4: Premiere, cast and what we expect

Netflix



If you want to read our review of the fourth season of La casa de papel, click here.

In a golden age of television where it’s hard to decide what to watch and what not to watch, The paper house It has managed to distinguish itself from a lot of competition and get the attention of viewers. The Spanish Netflix series about a group of robbers with a tendency to sing in Italian and adorn their speeches with the most diverse phrases premiered its third season on July 19, 2019.

And we were not disappointed. Nor to the inhabitants of the 34,355,956 households in the world who saw this third part of the series in the first week after its premiere. The phenomenon is not limited to users in countries where Spanish is spoken, but has spread to France, Italy and India, among other countries.

We are going to need more masks for everyone. 34,355,956 households in the world saw #LCDP3 in the first week after the premiere, and we couldn’t be more grateful to you for being part of the band. 👺 pic.twitter.com/bo4EW3LYK6 – The Paper House (@lacasadepapel) August 1, 2019

The new episodes did not disappoint Stephen King either, who again praised the series on Twitter. “The current season beats the first. It’s exciting and hilarious,” says the genius of terror in his tweet.

MONEY HEIST, aka CASA DE PAPEL: The current season tops the first one. It’s exciting and hilarious. – Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 11, 2019

Money Heist Trailers and Release Date

Netflix released the first trailer of Part 4 on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The preview scenes show that Gandía (José Manuel Poga) will be the great villain of the new season, isolating the band from El Profesor.

Season 4 of The paper house premieres on April 3, 2020, announcement made through a teaser launched on December 8, 2019 at the Comic Con Experience 2019 (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil.

What we know about part 4 of La casa de papel

That there would be a fourth season of Money Heist it was something we already knew even before the premiere of the third part. But after that heart attack ending that left us a lot of questions to solve, it was clear that we needed new episodes as soon as possible.

On August 9, 2019 Álvaro Morte (The Professor) published this post on his Instagram account, announcing the last day of filming for the fourth season of the series.

Morte himself had published on July 21, also on Instagram, this photo in which the exhausted actor was taking a short break before having to start shooting again. Clearly what he’s wearing is the camo gear we saw the Professor in at the end of season 3.

The cast

Netflix



This is the cast we hope to see again in season 4 of The paper house and confirmed by Netflix in a press release on December 8, 2019:

Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo)

Álvaro Morte (The Professor)

Pedro Alonso (Berlin)

Alba Flores (Nairobi)

Jaime Lorente (Denver)

Miguel Herran (Rio)

Darko Peric (Helsinki)

Esther Acebo (Stockholm)

Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo / Lisbon)

Enrique Arce (Arturo)

Kiti Mánver (Mariví)

Juan Fernández (Colonel Prieto)

Mario de la Rosa (Suarez)

Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá)

Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo)

Luka Peros (Marsella)

Najwa Nimri (Inspectora Sierra)

Fernando Cayo (Tamayo)

Fernando Soto (Angel)

Pep Munné (Governor)

José Manuel Poga (Gandía)

A cast list for season four that would give us hope that Nairobi will survive. Also that we will be able to see again some favorites of the public like Berlin, who despite being dead, in part 3 was seen in flashbacks on the Florentine plot. We also suspect that her story, planning the robbery that the gang is carrying out, and that of her lover, Tatiana, has not ended and we bet that in the fourth season we will see her too. The role of Tatiana is played by actress Diana Gómez.

Netflix



To whom we also bet a couple or three of artichokes that we will see again is that hostage who We already told you that he had many appearances in some episodes of this season 3 and is played by Belén Cuesta.

In any case, we are dying to know what will happen to Raquel, how our robbers will get the gold from the Bank of Spain, if Nairobi will survive or if Rio will listen to Denver and show that it has not really left Tokyo yet.

La casa de papel: All images from Part 4 [fotos] To see photos