La casa de papel 4: Watch the trailer for the new season

Netflix released on Thursday, March 5, the first trailer teaser from Part 4 of the Spanish series The paper house, that the platform streaming will premiere on April 3.

The series stars Álvaro Morte (the teacher), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Luka Peros (Marseille), Hovic Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra).

If you want to know all the theories, rumors and production details of the new episodes, consult the guide for Part 4 of The paper house that we prepare at CNET in Spanish.

The paper house: Part 4 premieres April 3 on Netflix.

