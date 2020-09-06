La casa de papel 4 is exactly what you need in these days of confinement

Tamara Arranz / Netflix



Than The paper house is a masterful and addictive series that is best enjoyed in disproportionate portions is something that has always been true. But the premiere of its fourth part this April 3 on Netflix comes at a time of greatest need for this type of leisure offer perfect for escape. (If you’ve already seen the entire season and want spoilers, don’t stop reading our article about its end and about his best phrases).

When Netflix made the first five episodes available to me, out of eight this season 4, I was in my first week of home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. I will not lie when I say that his adrenaline rush, his irreverent and politically incorrect sense of humor, his charismatic characters and his sometimes soap opera plots (I love those sentimental affairs between members of the band) are exactly what I needed in these strange days, gloomy, sedentary and uncertain that we are all living.

The fourth of The paper house (Money heist) starts right at the end of season 3. And the many questions that were left to us at the end of those episodes are being answered (at least some) little by little. The series continues to combine that narrative full of flashbacks which take us back to the time when El Professor, Berlin and Bogotá planned the robbery of the Bank of Spain in a Florentine monastery and also to the days of the entire band in that same place preparing to give this coup. All this together with the plot in the present inside the bank. That going back and forth between different chronological moments gives the creative team of the series the freedom to explain to us only what we need to know at each precise moment and also for us to meet again with characters that we missed.

Tokio continues to narrate the action based on phrases such as: “Everything can be screwed up in a thousandth of a second. The moment you feel death on the back of your neck, you know that nothing will be the same as before” or “If you allow me some advice: I don’t know fall in love in a robbery. It brings bad luck. ” Dialogues in off what do they give to The paper house that solemnity that he seeks when he deals with some of his most serious subjects: such as the survival of his characters and the success of his impossible plan to take over the Bank of Spain’s gold reserve.

But don’t worry, there are also plenty of moments for humor and relaxation. And it is that you can always count on Denver or Palermo for irreverent comments. And, of course, Inspector Sierra remains one of the most entertaining characters to watch this season. “Emotional coldness. Compulsive narcissism. Pathological shyness. Psychopathic traits. A little gem we go, “the police boast when defining the Professor in one of his characteristic sharp outings.

Beyond humor, there is still a lot of space for romance, sex and romantic affairs in these new episodes that even include a bit of sexposition, a sentimental office in charge of the always sharp Bogotá and the wise words of Helsinki: “It takes more courage in love than in war”.

And yes, a series that gave us that “Matriarchy begins” has not forgotten its feminist genes. The women of The paper house they reflect this season on the role of Tokyo in the coup and the responsibility and command it should have. The season also deals with topics such as consent and jealousy.

The series is also very Spanish in these new chapters. Even more than it already was, if possible. But it is that there are many Spanish icons that sneak into the new episodes of The paper house: there is a bull, paellas, wine, football, references to Don Quixote and Platero and I, pasodobles, ham and even a stellar but brief moment of “I’m loving you crazy” by Las Grecas that will leave you wanting to listen to that hymn popularized by the flamenco-rock duo in the seventies.

I would understand perfectly that you decide to see the fourth of The paper house in one roll. I have never been a big fan of fast-paced television marathons and I tend to prefer to enjoy the series in several days. But if there’s a time when I’m completely in favor of an hours-long couch session, this is it. Every episode I have seen of this new season ends at a point of maximum suspense that makes it almost impossible not to continue with the next one. And overall, there is nothing better to do, right?



