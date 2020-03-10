Kylie Jenner shocked her followers when she shared a Instagram video clip of herself dying the roots of her quite a bit shorter pure locks.

Kylie Jenner, 22, wasn’t shy about revealing what seemed to be her shorter pure hair when she shared an attention-grabbing video of Instagram on Mar. 9. The Sustaining Up with the Kardashians star was within the midst of dying her darkish roots a lighter coloration inside the video and was shaking off her moist locks, which had been solely chin-length. She moreover added a vibrant filter of butterflies that appeared around her face. “roots almost there,” she wrote over the clip.

Since Kylie normally reveals off for for much longer locks, as quickly because the Instagram video made its means spherical social media, along with Instagram, shocked followers had been quick to answer with their concepts. “Let see what’s subsequent for her hair vogue. I nonetheless want her in brunette,” one fan wrote. “👏Keep’em guessing #hair2daygone2morrow,” one different wrote. “Thats crazy i swore her hair was prolonged. Bomb ass weaves,” a third expressed.

Sooner than she shared her latest video, Kylie made headlines for going from darkish black hair to honey-colored strands. She posed in a model new pic and confirmed off her hair makeover on Feb. 27. In the image, she could also be seen sitting in a private jet alongside along with her prolonged hair as she sports activities actions shades, a black leather-based jacket, gray sweatpants, and tan, black, and white Nike sneakers. She has moreover a purple Birkin bag at her ft and seems as fierce as ever. “brb baby,” she captioned the snapshot.

Since Kylie is believed for having quite a few hair colors often, her new coloration wasn’t as stunning as her quite a bit shorter locks. The make-up mogul’s pure vogue nonetheless manages to indicate that she appears to be great no matter the dimensions, and we’re fully proper right here for it!