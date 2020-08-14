Kylian Mbappé is chosen for the three covers of FIFA 21

Electronic Arts (EA)



Electronic Arts (EA) put aside speculation and announced the face – and official cover – of FIFA 21 with French striker Kylian Mbappé in front.

Mbappé, 21, who is currently a forward for the French team Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the promises of world football. In addition to having won the World Cup with the French team in 2018, he was proclaimed Golden Boy in 2017 and stood out as player of the year in the French league Ligue 1 with just 20 years.

EA revealed Mbappé as the cover of the game, which also receives a redesign. The cover no longer has a player standing and now shows a series of prominent images of the player, this time photographs of Mbappé.

The French player will be the cover in all three editions of the game: Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. In previous versions of FIFA, EA placed different players for each edition, but for this year it used Mbappé for all three, although in different formats.

Prior to the official publication, it was rumored that Players João Félix (Atlético de Madrid), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) and Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) could occupy the covers, although we now know that Mbappé conquered all three editions.

FIFA 21 It will be released on October 6 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.



Playing:

Watch this:

This Razer simulator for eSports has a screen …

1:35

