कुसुम योजना ऑनलाइन आवेदन 2020: Kusum Yojana Registration, आवेदन फार्म

This scheme is the Rajasthan government scheme. The Rajasthan government is allowed the farmers to install the solar pump as we know that the farmers’ situation in our nation is not so good that they can install the solar pump at the farmer on their own.

So the government of Rajasthan and the Government of India has commonly decided to give the subsidy to the farmers who want to install the solar pump on their farm. The Rajasthan government has launched this scheme for the betterment of the farmers.

About Kusum Yojana Rajasthan:

The Rajasthan government has launched this scheme to help the farmers of the state in installing the solar pump on their farm. The government of Rajasthan has decided to convert the 1.75 lakh electric pump in a different farm into a solar pump. The Rajasthan government will also transform the three cr4ore farming pumps into a solar pump.

The government has decided to complete this target in 10 years. The government has also allocated Rs.50,000 crore for this scheme. Almost 20 lakh farmers will get the benefits under this scheme. The government will set up the solar power plant to 3 crores of cost by the year 2022.

The government is also set the target to double the income of the farmer by the year 2022, and this scheme will help the government to achieve its target. Through the Kusum Yojana, the government will implement the solar pump on the farm.

With the help of the solar pump, the farmer can irrigate their farm. Before, the farmer has to pay the bills of the electric pump. Now the government has decided to convert the electric and diesel pump into the solar pump so that the farmer does not have to pay the bills of the pump as the electricity which is produced by the solar panel will be used by the pump.

Primary Objective of Kusum Yojana:

Through this scheme, the government wanted to distribute the solar pump across the state. The government wanted to contribute to clean energy. This clean energy will benefit the world in many ways.

With the implementation of this scheme, the government also aims to construct a solar plant. The government wanted to establish more and more solar plants so that the carbon emission produced during the production of electricity can be reduced.

The installation of tubewell is also done by the government. The tubewell will also produce some amount of electricity. And this electricity will help the state in many ways.

The government will also do the modernization of the existing pump. If any farmer already has a pump and they do not want to install the solar pump, then the government will do the modernization of that pump.

Benefits of the Scheme: