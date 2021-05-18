Kundali Bhagya 17 May Preeta To Rescue Karan – Latest Update

In the last episode of the Kudali Bhagya, we have seen that Preeta goes to jail taking dinner for the Karan.

Then Preeta thinks about talking with her family about their marriage with Karan. Now we will talk about today’s episode of Kundali Bhagya.

Kritika is requesting to Prithvi that she should meet Karan in Jail.

Kundali Bhagya Latest episode

At the same time, Megha is calling Prithvi. Between this time, Preeta is following Megha. While following her, Preeta listens to a phone call from Megha.

In the phone call, Megha is doing blackmail to someone. When the phone call is completed, then Megha leaves the place, and at that time, Preeta gets a call from Srishty.

Srishty is informing Preeta that she is preparing lunch for Karan. In the talking of Preeta and Srishti, Sristhy is added that they are going to shift their home to their aunt’s home because their home has gone under the whitewash.

When the episode is gone ahead, Prithvi is going to meet Karan. During their talking, Prithvi is going to irritate Karan in jail.

When the Sarla family has shown that Prithvi is teasing Karan, they told Prithvi that if he has no manners, then he should leave from there.

Meanwhile, Preeta comes to know about some news that will help to rescue Karan from jail. Preeta gives the information to Sammy and Srishty that Megha is going to be the mother of Akshay’s child.