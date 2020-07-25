Kun Agüero will be a virtual Spanish teacher during quarantine

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

If children cannot leave their homes, but need teachers, the British media corporation BBC seems to have a solution: classes on television.

On April 20, the BBC reported that it launched the “Bitesize Daily” educational program for students between the ages of 5 and 14, who are quarantined by the coronavirus. The first big surprise of this offer is that the Argentine soccer player Sergio “Kun” Agüero will teach Spanish.

Meet some of your new teachers… 🌍Geography: Sir David Attenborough

🔬Science: Prof Brian Cox

🎼Music: Liam Payne & Mabel

🇪🇸Spanish: Sergio Aguero

🏰History: Danny Dyer They’re all part of @bbcbitesize’s daily lessons covering year one to year 10: https://t.co/CGpTvU8F39 — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) April 20, 2020

Agüero, Manchester City striker, arrived in England in 2011 and has since become one of the most beloved players by the British public. So he was chosen to share his knowledge of the language.

“Famous for his precision and skill on the field, Manchester City star striker Sergio Agüero focuses his attention on the numbers as he strives to make children across the country count in Spanish!” Says the statement. from the BBC.

The 31-year-old Argentine is not the only celebrity who will be part of a group of 200 professionals who will teach 14 weeks to children and young people in the United Kingdom. There will also be the Spanish singer – based in London – Mabel and the ex-member of One Direction, Liam Payne, who will participate in a “Great Musical Reading”.

And if geography is your thing, you will have a true travel specialist: Sir David Attenborough, the voice of The Blue Planet The Planet Earth. And famous physicist Brian Cox will take care of science.

Classes are geared towards residents of England, but according to the statement, BBC Radio 4 will also broadcast programs to help listeners around the world learn from home. Just connect and go.