Kumkum Bhagya 17 May Prachi Tells Her Plan To Ranbir – Latest Update

The latest episode starts with the scene of Pragya, Prachi, and Rhea. They all are talking with dadi. They are also giving good gestures to dadi and praising the dadi.

At that time, Baljeet arrives, and they see that they all are talking and making fun. Baljeet stops them and tells them to give more importance to their new plan.

Baljeet will get Roka Chunri and tell them to attend the press conformance so that Tanu can not attend them.

Kumkum Bhagya 17 May Episode

Pragya and other children also added that Baljeep should not be the part of their plan, but now he is the most important part of their plan.

As the answer to this matter, Baljeet replies politely that to save the life of our loved ones, then you should do anything to save them that you can.

At the same time, Ranbir is talking angrily that if his phone has become unavailable, then he should call his dad’s phone.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

In place of saying sorry, Aryan told Ranbir that you should have given me aback that I come up to you as your phone is not reachable.

After listening to Aryan, Ranbir gets emotional, and they both hug each other and goes to inside.

Aliya comes to know about the reality of Tanu, so Aliya tells Tanu angrily that they do not need to show off in front of her as she is come to know about her real face.