Kumkum Bhagya 14 May Baljeet, Abhi and Pragya before the Media – Latest Update

In the next episode of the serial, Baljeet’s comments will make Tanu believe in him. However, the talks of Baljeet are very much aggressive and motivational.

Tanu believes her and agrees with him. However, she is not ready to agree more things as she doubts that Abhi will not marry her.

Pragya comes up with some ideas to make the Abhi feel special about her. She explains his idea before the Baljeet. Tanu and Baljeet meet with the media and give them comments.

Kumkum Bhagya Latest episode

Baljeet also wants to tell that she wants that Abhi to marry you. But Abhi and Pragya do not like the decision of the Baljeet. In their talking, they are opposing their decision.

On the other side, Abhi is worried about Alia. When Tanu and Baljeet entered the house, then they were both caught by the media.

Suddenly, the media come to them and frequently ask them many questions. However, Baljeet manages everything, and they talk to the media, and Pragya does not want to take any stand before the media.

Pragya has a plan to get rid of the Tanu, and their plan is very good to take the decision and find the proof against Tanu.

Pragya tells Baljeet in their plan that she has listened to Tanu in her room that she is talking to someone on the call. What will happen in the next episode that you can know after watching the next episode on Monday only?