‘Kubrick By Kubrick’: Watch First Trailer For Tribeca-Slated Doc Featuring Legendary Filmmaker In His Own Words

EXCLUSIVE: Right here’s the debut trailer for Kubrick By Kubrick, a function documentary in regards to the revered filmmaker that may have debuted at Tribeca this 12 months had been it not for the occasion’s postponement attributable to coronavirus.

The movie options uncommon perception into the 2001: A House Odyssey and A Clockwork Orange director through a number of interviews he performed with the veteran French movie critic Michel Ciment, who had a 30-year relationship with the filmmaker and interviewed him at size on 4 events, regardless of Kubrick famously shunning the press. That is the primary time that audio has been harnessed and it’ll seem alongside unique materials from the Kubrick household.

Kubrick By Kubrick may nonetheless display at Tribeca if the occasion comes again in September, as its organizers have urged, and it’s more likely to be taking part within the digital market facet of issues this month because it seeks distribution. Mediawan is dealing with gross sales.

Grégory Monro directed the mission. It was produced by Martin Laurent and Jeremy Zelnik. Maciej Kubicki and Anna Kępińska had been co-producers.