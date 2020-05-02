NEWS

#KTH1ISCOMING trending worldwide as BTS V drops a hint about releasing his first ever mixtape

May 2, 2020
Cheena Khanna
    #KTH1ISCOMING  is at the moment trending worldwide with over 120ok tweets after BTS V dropped a main hint about his first ever mixtape . V left a message in a sport room stating that he wrote a number of songs and can launch his very first mixtape .

           Quickly after V‘s hint , followers began displaying their anticipation and pleasure for his first mixtape and  #KTH1ISCOMING began trending worldwide inside minutes. 

       Followers are undoubtedly trying ahead to V‘s first ever mixtape , through which he has been pouring all his ardour and time . 

Will probably be a masterpiece – followers predict .

