KSRTC Recruitment 2020 Apply for 1113 Various Vacancies at ksrtc1.online-ap1.com:

The Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) declared the KSRTC Recruitment 2020 notification for the various 1113 posts of the Non-Supervisory and mechanical posts at ksrtc1.online-ap1.com. There are various vacant posts are available such as Assistant Accountant, Assistant Traffic Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Statistical Assistant, Artisan Craftsman, Auto Electrician & Technical Assistant, etc. These vacancies are available in Karnataka State. Interested candidates can apply for these posts online mode. This notification is available on the official website at www.ksrtcjobs.com. So applicants can apply for these before the last date of 4th February 2020.

KSRTC Recruitment 2020 for the 1113 vacancies:

The KSRTC has been declared the notification for the various posts is available for the 1113 vacancies. The eligible candidates can apply in online mode only. The online application form filling process starts on the 14th of February 2020 and the last date for submitting the online application form is 4th February 2020. The eligibility criteria apply for these posts given below.

Name of the Organization: Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC)

Name of the posts: There are various posts is available such as Assistant Accountant, Assistant Traffic Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Statistical Assistant, Artisan Craftsman, Auto Electrician & Technical Assistant.

Number of Vacancies: There are total of 1113 vacancies are available.

For Mechanical posts : Total 840 posts available

Artisan Auto Mechanic: Total 160 posts are available

Artisan Auto Welder: Total 15 posts are available

Artisan Auto Body Builder: Total 44 posts are available

Artisan Auto Painter: Total four posts are available

Artisan Auto Machinist: Total one post is available

Technical Assistant: Total of 556 posts are available

For Non-Supervisory posts : Total 274 posts are available

Assistant Accountant: Total 71 posts are available

Assistant Traffic Inspector: Total of 128 posts are available

Assistant Store Keeper: Total 34 posts are available

Statistical Assistant: Total of 41 posts are available

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have to complete a Graduate or Post Graduate Degree in the recognized University or Institute.

Age Limit: The candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 35 years. Age relaxation is given as per the government norms.

Application Fee: The application fee for the General categorized candidates pay up to Rs.400/- and the application fee for the Reserved categorized candidates pay up to Rs.200/- only.

Selection Process: The selection process based on the written exam and then Interview will conduct.

Pay Scale: The payment of the candidates will give up to as per the rule of the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation.

How to apply for the KSRTC Recruitment 2020?

First, visit the official site of the KSRTC www.ksrtcjobs.com.

On the home page find the link of the filling “Online Application.”

Then open the application form and read carefully and fill all the necessary details.

Then click on the submit button.

Take a print out of the application form and use it for further use.

Notification-01-2020 Non-Supervisory – Apply Now Notification-02-2020 Mechanical – Apply Now

Official site: www.ksrtcjobs.com & ksrtc1.online-ap1.com