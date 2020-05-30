KSITM Recruitment 2020 For Analyst, Developer Posts at itmission.kerala.gov.in:

Under Kerala State IT Mission, the Government of Kerala is releasing its latest KSITM Recruitment 2020. The official portal itmission.kerala.gov.in is offering various vacancies for Analysts, Developers, and many more posts here. To apply for making a career in the IT department, this is the perfect opportunity.

KSITM Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Kerala State IT Mission Name of the Region Kerala Posts Name Software Developer, JTO Vacancies No. of Vacancies 12 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Kerala Govt Jobs Examination date Update soon Work Location Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) Pay Scale Update soon Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website itmission.kerala.gov.in

KSITM Recruitment Notification 2020:

There are around 12 posts for vacancies of Security Analyst, System Analyst, Software Programmer, Junior Technical Officer, etc. There are many more jobs available into the official notification available at the KSITM official portal itmission.kerala.gov.in.

We are providing essential details regarding the required qualifications of Age, Education, Important Dates, and much more below. Interested candidates should read all these details first, and then they may apply through the online mode of application.

To know more about the KSITM Recruitment 2020, go to the official portal itmission.kerala.gov.in and get details from the official notification.

KSITM Recruitment 2020 Details:

KSITM Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Security Analyst (Network) 01 Security Analyst (Network) 01 Engineer (Security Audit) 01 System Analyst 01 Web GIS Developers (Software Programmers) 02 GIS Analyst (Junior Technical Officer) 01 Software Developer 04 Helpdesk Executive 01 Total No. of Vacancies 12 Posts

KSITM Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be less than 45 years to apply for the KSITM Recruitment 2020. Candidates of SC/ ST/ PWD etc. reserved categories shall receive age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Required Educational Qualification:

For each post wise qualification details, read below:

Security Analyst – Network:

MCA/ BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics along with 6 to 8 years experience

MCA/ BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics along with eight years experience in IT with four years experience in Application Security Auditing/ Remediation etc.

Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics along with 3 to 5 years of experiences in relevant branches.

Tech/ MCA with First Class Grades along with that four years experience in IT with Software Development Life Cycle/ Analysis/ Quality Gathering etc. Also, Javascript experience is also required.

Tech in Computer Science/ MCA/ IT or MSC in Computer Science or Science Degree with PGDCA. Also, experience in Web-Based Technologies of Open Platform, as well as the Android Platform, is required.

Post Graduation in Geology/ Geography/ Geo-Informatics or any other equivalent subject along with two years of experience in GIS/ Remote Sensing. Experience with Spatial Data Management, Support Developers in Data handling is required.

B. Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ ECE or MCA with three years of experience in Web Development with PHP.

Degree in Computer Science/ IT/ Computer Applications with a minimum of 4 to 6 years experience in Helpdesk or Call Center handling technology.

Selection Procedures:

Various selection procedures shall schedule in which all the applicants need to appear. Most likely, there will be a Personal Interview followed by Document Verification. At last, the KSITM shall release the Merit List containing a list of qualified aspirants.

For Interview details, candidates need to be in touch with the official portal. Moreover, if there are any other selection procedures, candidates shall receive relevant E-mails/ SMS, etc. notifications.

Important Dates:

KSITM Recruitment Important Dates KSITM Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – KSITM Recruitment 2020 Last date – KSITM Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update soon KSITM Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update soon

Address:

The Director,

Kerala State IT Mission,

ICT Campus,

Vellayambalam,

Thiruvananthapuram-695 033

Steps To Apply for KSITM Recruitment 2020:

To apply, first go to the official Kerala State IT portal, e., itmission.kerala.gov.in At the official site’s Home Page, search for the “Latest News” Section. Go to that link and search for the official notification. Download the official announcement and read all the instructions in it. After that, go to Apply Online link. Select the post for which you are applying. Enter all the details in the form. Complete all mentioned application procedures. At last, get a print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.itmission.kerala.gov.in