K+S puts Americas salt business on auction block to slash debt

FRANKFURT (1) – German minerals company K+S (SDFGn.DE) talked about on Wednesday it would promote its salt business in North and South America to slash its debt pile and focus on potash fertilizer merchandise.

“It is essentially the most appropriate alternative to acquire the urgently required low cost of the company’s debt,” Chief Govt Officer Burkhard Lohr talked about in a press launch.

The deliberate sale of the salt unit – which is the world’s largest salt supplier and proprietor of the Morton Salt mannequin – would allow the company to reduce its internet debt by higher than 2 billion euros ($2.Three billion), when combined with primary restructuring measures, the company talked about.

However to be specified job cuts would primarily have an impact on the group’s headquarters in Kassel, Germany, a spokesman added.

K+S shares have been up 17% to 6.83 euros at 1440 GMT, after dropping higher than 60% in price over the earlier six month. That compares with a decline of about 30% by greater Canadian rival Nutrien (NTR.TO) over the interval.

The plan marks a change from proposals specified by December to look into selections for the salt business inside the Americas, which accounts for a number of third of group product sales, with a want for a stake sale which can very nicely be achieved by an preliminary public offering. [L8N28K50G]

Deliberations to promote a stake in its Bethune potash mine in Canada, moreover unveiled in December, are actually not on the agenda, the company talked about.

The group’s internet debt, which stood at 3.1 billion euros or 4.9 cases core earnings (EBITDA) on the end of 2019, stems primarily from the three billion euros it spent on establishing the Bethune mine, beforehand referred to because the Legacy enterprise and based totally on a mining license it acquired in 2010.

Nevertheless potash prices fell wanting expectations and K+S moreover grappled with product prime quality factors at Bethune.

In consequence, rating firm Regular & Poor’s has a “BB-“ rating on the company’s debt, three notches beneath funding grade.

K+S added it anticipated 2020 earnings sooner than curiosity, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 500-620 million euros, down from 640 million in 2019, as lower prices for farming fertilisers will temper greater product sales volumes and amid weak demand for de-icing salt.

EBITDA rose 6% ultimate 12 months, on flat product sales of merely over 4 billion euros.

K+S had to slash manufacturing in 2019 in response to weak demand for potash, following the lead of rivals resembling Nutrien.

K+S in 2015 fended off a 7.9 billion euro takeover methodology from Nutrien, on the time referred to as Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, of 41 euros per share.

Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze, enhancing by Thomas Escritt and Mark Potter

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.