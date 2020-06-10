KRLMPCA PG CET 2020 Application Form, KRLMPCA PG CET Syllabus, KRLMPCA PG CET Dates, KRLMPCA PG CET Result at www.kmca.info:

The Karnataka Religious & Logistic Minority Professional Colleges Association has been declared the notification of the KRLMPCA PG CET Application form 2020, KRLMPCA PG CET Syllabus, KRLMPCA PG CET Dates, KRLMPCA PG CET Result on the official site www.kmca.info. This is an important test conducted by the KRLMPCA Association. All seats are reserved for the Under Graduate and Post Graduate Courses available in the KRLMPCA Institution. This examination is conducted every year by the KRLMPCA.

The Karnataka Religious & Logistic Minority Professional Colleges is known as KRLMPCA. The KRLMPCA Association is situated in Bangalore, Karnataka. The institution provides various courses such as Medical, Dental, Engineering. There are a total of 16 engineering colleges, nine medical colleges, and ten dental colleges that are associated with this Association. For the admissions, KRLMPCA has been conducting the entrance exam every year.

This year also it will be conducting the KRLMPCA PG CET 2020. The counseling process is based on a written exam. If the candidates failed in the exam, their admission process would be canceled. For the counseling original certificate and mark, the sheet must be available.

KRLMPCA Application Form:

The candidates can download their Application form on to the official site. The application form must send to the institute’s address before the deadline. Candidates follow the steps for filling the application form at www.kmca.info.

Candidates download the application form on to the official site kmca.info.

Then read all information carefully.

Candidates fill all details successfully.

Pay the application fee Rs.1500/- via demand draft.

Send the application form before the last date.

Name of the Organization: Karnataka Religious & Logistic Minority Professional Colleges (KRLMPCA) Name of the exam: KRLMPCA PG CET 2020 (Post Graduate Common Entrance Test) Exam Type: PG Entrance Exam Exam Category: This is a state-level exam.

KRLMPCA PG CET 2020 Exam Pattern:

The KRLMPCA PG CET 2020 exam paper contains 200 multiple choice questions on the MBBS syllabus / BDS syllabus as per the delivered by the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India respectively. The total time duration of the examination is 180 minutes. There is no negative marking system available.

If the candidates need any information regarding the KRLMPCA PG CET 2020 they can contact at the address is given below.

KRLMPCA PG CET Contact Address:

The Secretory, KRLMPCA, Flat No. 143, 4th Floor, “Suryamukhi”, Garden Apartments, #21, Vittal Mallya Road, Bangalore – 560 001, Phone: 080 4112 1233.

