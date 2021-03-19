Krack Full Movie in HD Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilyogi.

The illegal piracy website Tamilyogi has leaked the popular Telugu film, Krack. Tamilyogi has leaked many Telugu movies and web series. Even on the piracy website Tamilyogi, there is a special section of Telugu movies.

Most Telugu movies are available in HD print, but it is not advantageous because the content available on Tamilyogi is pirated, not original. Let’s talk about the film Krack in detail.

Krack Full Movie in HD Download

The cast and characters of the film Krack include Ravi Teja as CI Potharaju Veera Shanker, Shruti Haasan as Kalyani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Jayamma, Samuthirakani as Katari Krishna, P. Ravi Shankar as Konda Reddy, Sudhakar Komakula as Constable Kiran, Chirag Jani as Saleem Bathkal, Sapthagiri as Subba Reddy, and Raghu Babu as MLA.

These are the main cast members of the film Krack. The other cast members include Jeeva as Local Rowdy, Chammak Chandra, Mahesh Kathi, Devi Prasad as S. I. Tilak, Mouryani as Katari Nithya, Ashrita Vemuganti as Katari Krishna’s Wife, Priyanka Raman as Deepthi Bedi, Vamsi Chaganti as Constable Balaji, Mahesh Achanta, Satvik Malineni as Shankar and Kalyani’s Son, Stun Siva as Ankudu, B.V.S. Ravi as Bystander, and Anketa Maharana.

In the film Krack, there are some real incidents which were happened in the past. The popular actor Ravi Teja plays the lead role of a Police officer in the film Krack. The film Krack is filled full of action and entertainment.

The film has rated 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Krack is an Indian action film. It was directed and written by Gopichand Malineni. B. Madhu produced it.

Sai Madhav Burra gave dialogues in the film Krack. S. Thaman gave the music. G.K. Vishnu completed the cinematography, and Naveen Nooli did the editing of the film Krack.

The film Krack was made under Saraswathi Films Division. Sri Sravanthi Movies distributed it. The budget of the film Krack was Rs. 16.5 crores, and the film Krack has earned around Rs. 60.6 crores.

The Telugu film Krack was released on 9th January 2021, and the length of the film is 154 minutes. It was also released on the OTT platform Aha on 5th February 2021.

The film Krack was set to release on 8th May 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Find the trailer of the Telegu film Krack below.

The announcement of the film Krack was at Film Nagar Temple on 14th November 2019. The shooting of the film Krack was started on 21st November 2019 in Ramoji Film City.

In the film Krack, there are five songs titled Bhoom Bhaddhal, Balega Tagilavey Bangaram, Korameesam Polisoda, Mass Biriyani, and The Theme of Katari. The length of this album is 18:35 minutes.

S. Thaman composed this album, and it was released on 8th January 2021. It was recorded in 2020. The complete album was completed under Prasad Labs, YRF, and V Studios. The album was under the label Lahari Music and T-Series.

