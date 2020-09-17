KPSC Recruitment 2020 | Apply Online For 523 Vacancies Non-Technical Group-C

Here is all the information that you will need to know about the Karnataka KPSC Non-Technical Group-C Recruitment 2020. The latest notification has been released for the Karnataka KPSC Non-Technical Group C for 523 vacancies and for which you can apply through the online process at the official website of KPSC i.e. www.kpsc.kar.nic.in

It will surely be a piece of amazing and exciting news for all the job seekers to know that KPSC did publish the notification of recruitment to Group C posts in various departments. Due to this initiative of the state government of Karnataka, there will be a somewhat decrease in unemployment. As per the Karnataka KPSC notification, there is a total of 523 vacancies that are waiting to be filled by enthusiasts and job seekers.

The state government of Karnataka decides to provide vacancies to various posts including Warden, Junior Account Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Accountant, Account Assistant, Revenue Inspector, Labor Inspector, and many more.

If you are planning to get a job in the posts that are available then you will have to keep in mind that the last date for the registration process is 19 September 2020. It means that you can only be able to register yourself for the KPSC Recruitment until this Saturday. Also, you must know that the mode of registration and applying for the various post of Karnataka PSC Non-Technical Group C is online.

KPSC Recruitment Notification Group-C Vacancies

Well, you will be happy to know that almost all the students who have completed their 10th Class, 12th Class, Diploma, Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree, etc. from a recognized university or institute will be able to fulfill the eligibility criteria that is needed to apply for the Karnataka KPSC Recruitment 2020.

It will be essential for the candidates or aspirants to have an age that is eligible to apply for the KPSC Group C Non-Technical Recruitment. It is essential for the candidates to age between 18 years to 35 years.

All the aspirants who need to apply or register for this amazing recruitment will have to make sure to register themselves as soon as possible given the due date is 19 September 2020, You will have to follow the online procedure to apply through the official website of Karnataka KPSC Recruitment.

How To Apply Online For KPSC Non-Technical Group C Recruitment 2020?

All the aspirants who need some guidance in the application process of Karnataka KPSC Recruitment 2020 need to follow the simple and easy steps that we did mention below. You will not find it difficult to apply or register yourself from the official website.

But first of all, you need to make sure that you have all the scanned copies of the passport size photograph, signature, and other essential documents. So that when you start following each and every step that we did mention below then you will not have to gather the documents in the middle of the application process. Let us begin the steps to follow the procedure for the application for Karnataka PSC Non-Technical Group C 2020 Recruitment.

Step 1: First of all, you need to open the official website of the Karnataka Publis Service Commission i.e. www.kpsc.kar.nic.in on your laptop or pc that has an active internet connection.

Step 2: Then you need to locate the download link for KPSC notification for Non-Technical Group C Vacancies in various departments.

Step 3: You need to read the entire notification to get all the essential information.

Step 4: Make sure to go through the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, pay band, selection process, etc. that the notification informs you about.

Step 5: Then you need to check if you are eligible to apply for the KPSC Recruitment 2020. So that there will be no confusion in the later process.

Step 6: You need to make sure that you are filling all the details properly in the application form when you are submitting online on the official website.

Step 7: Also, you will have to upload your scanned photograph, signature, and certificates.

Step 8: After filling all the essential information, you will have to pay the application fees using the sources available.

Step 9: Verifying all the details that you have entered, click on the “Submit” button.

Step 10: Take a printout of the application form.