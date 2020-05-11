Korean Luxury Retail Clients To Manage Reward Points on Blockchain

Blockchain rewards platform MiL.okay has teamed up with Seoul-based luxurious retail house chain Shinsegae Obligation Free to offer loyalty factors compatibility and administration.

The brand new partnership permits Shinsegae clients to attach their present rewards accounts to the MiL.okay cell app, in keeping with a press launch shared with Cointelegraph on Might 11.

Adoption for “hundreds of thousands” of purchasers?

As soon as customers interlink the accounts, they’ll reportedly commerce their Shinsegae loyalty factors for the in-house cryptocurrency referred to as MLK, which at the moment trades at $0,19 per token. MLK in flip, may be exchanged for reward factors of different partnering distributors, like Yanolja, a Korean journey lodging platform.

Such partnerships permit MiL.Okay to extend the utility of loyalty factors throughout the leisure, life-style, and journey sector, making it a more practical endeavor, the press launch stipulated.

Jayden Jo, CEO of MiL.okay, believes that including Shinsegae Obligation Free to his firm’s community can even expose “hundreds of thousands of consumers” to blockchain, thus resulting in larger adoption throughout the Asia area.

MiL.Okay platform itself is constructed on Hyperledger Material and is suitable with ERC-20, Samuel Yun, head of worldwide enterprise at Milk Companions instructed Cointelegraph, explaining why the startup depends on blockchain within the first place:

“By utilizing blockchain, we are able to generate mutual credibility between service corporations. Since all of the transactions are written on ledgers and encrypted on blockchain, service corporations don’t have to fret about any information leakage and simply leverage from the synergies inside the alliance.”

As for transaction charges for buying and selling tokens inside the platform, they’re set at 1.5%.”It wouldn’t damage our customers for the reason that minimal low cost price that the platform provides is 5% for all of the reward purchases,” Yun argued.

Comparable use instances in retail sector

Late in 2019, Japanese retail juggernaut Rakuten enabled its clients to trade their Rakuten Group loyalty factors for 3 main cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin Money (BCH) through its crypto trade subsidiary. The transfer aimed to concurrently increase cryptocurrency adoption and promote Rakuten’s loyalty program.

Earlier that 12 months, crypto trade bitFlyer coupled up with expertise providers firm Tpoint Japan to permit its Japanese clients to commerce their loyalty program factors for Bitcoin, and earn further rewards for paying in crypto.