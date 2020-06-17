Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Download Hall Ticket at kprb.kolkatapolice.gov.in:

Kolkata Police Department has announced Kolkata Police Recruitment 2020 for the post of Police Constable. They have invited the candidates who are interested in applying in for the post of constable. Details of information is available in the official recruitment notification. You can read the following details based on official recruitment notification at www.kprb.kolkatapolice.gov.in.

Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Download:

Name of the Recruitment

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post

Police Constable

Total Vacancies

1167 jobs available

Application fee

Candidates who belong from General or OBC Category they all required to pay Rs.150 as an application fee.

Kolkata police recruitment 2020 application form

Whereas applicants who belong to SC/ ST Category, they are not required to pay any application fee for this recruitment.

Vacancies Details

Police Constable Male 1061 vacancies available

Police Constable Female 106 vacancies available

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for this Kolkata Police recruitment they must have completed their high school education from any recognized educational board.

There is no other educational qualification required.

Age Limit

The age of candidates should not be less than 18 years as on January 1, 2020, and not more than 27 years as on January 1, 2020.

Age relaxation will be applicable as per the state government regulations.

Kolkata police constable admits card 2020:

Postal Address:

Member Secretary,

Kolkata Police Recruitment Board, 112,

Ripon Street, New Wireless Building,

3 rd Floor, Kolkata -700016

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the achievement of the physical test, written test, personal interview, and medical test.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Written Test (90 Marks)

Interview (10 Marks)

Medical Examination

Verification of Character and Antecedents

Training

Download Kolkata Police Constable Call Letter 2020:

Pay Scale

Candidates who will be selected for the applied post will get the pay scale of Rs.5400/- to Rs.25200/- (PB 2) + Grade Pay Rs.2600/- per month.

Online Kolkata Police Recruitment registration start from 2020

Last Date of Kolkata Police submission of application form is 2020

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2020 Apply Online

Official Site: www.kprb.kolkatapolice.gov.in