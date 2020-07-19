Kobe Bryant receives posthumous recognition from Emmy

The organization behind the Emmy (annual ceremony celebrating achievements in television) has announced that tonight the late legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant will posthumously receive a special award due not to his sporting actions but to the activities he carried out in philanthropic and community areas related to entertainment.

This will happen during the 72nd edition of the Los Angeles Area Governor’s Emmy Awards, which presents its recognitions to individuals, companies or organizations that have made outstanding, innovative and visionary contributions to art, science or television, as well as contributions substantial to this same city.

Bryant was selected by a committee linked to the small screen and nominated by Spectrum SportsNet, the local network that is responsible for broadcasting all the Lakers games, the team that saw this icon play over 20 seasons and who it provided five NBA championships.

Thus, everything seems to indicate that the award has to do with the fact that, due to his indisputable star quality, Bryant attracted thousands of television viewers every time he appeared in a field, although it is necessary to remember that he himself He also acted in several series and was even a producer and host of one. In addition, he won an Oscar for his animated short film “Dear Basketball”, of course.

As is known, the athlete died tragically on January 26 of this year in Calabasas, California, when the helicopter in which he was traveling crashed in the mountains, also causing the death of his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The entire ceremony, which will begin at 7 pm PT and will include many other recognitions, can be seen through the institution’s official website.