Know- who is ‘Imran Ansari’ of Amazon Prime’s web series ‘Patal Lok’, his story – his words

In the world of OTT, ‘Patal Lok’ is very much discussed. Actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, and Vipin have done amazing performances in this web series by Sudeep Sharma. Meanwhile, one such face came, which attracted people with great love. ‘Imran Ansari’ standing with Protagonist Hathiram Chaudhary. Ansari told a lot of stories to the audience. The name of the actor who plays this Ansari is Ishwak Singh.

Theaters from Delhi Architect

Ishwak says, ‘was studying architecture, there was no dream of becoming a professional actor. However, from childhood it seemed that to learn acting. One day such a moment came, maybe at that time I was watching a film that now I thought I had to do it. There was a weekend theater group. It was for Weekend Professional. After a three-month production, people probably liked my work. After this I got an opportunity to work in many places in India. Perhaps it was a journey that would be one of the best. ‘

Chance in Raanjhanaa

Recalling Raanjhanaa after the theater, Ishwak says, ‘It was a year or two while doing theaters when Anand Roy came to our group to prepare for Sonam Kapoor. There, I received a small casting. After doing that I forgot too. I got busy back on stage. In 2014, there was an opportunity in Aligarh through the casting of Mukesh Chhabra.

When Mahesh Bhatt and Manoj Bajpayee praised

Ishwar explains, ‘The first scene was with Manoj Bajpayee. I saw people praising someone. When I found out that this was my compliment, it was quite nice. That’s how I did a play with Mahesh Bhatt. After the play, Bhatt Saheb said that you are a good actor, this field should be taken seriously. At that time, I had been acting for only two years.

Aligarh got notice and Hades

After Aligarh’s work, people began to notice Ishwak. He says, ‘After Aligarh many casting directors notice me. This was followed by Tum Bin Tum and Veere Di Wedding. Abhishek Banerjee’s company auditioned through Casting Day and got Hades. ‘

What does Ishwak say about Hades

Regarding ‘Patal Lok’, Ishwak says, ‘I am feeling the hype I am getting, but I am not wandering in it. In Hades, both Jaideep and I come from different backgrounds. He comes from the Film Institute and I come from Theaters. In such a situation, the repo of Hathiram and Imran is seen. I met many policemen to understand my character. This is a character from which everyone is behaving like an outsider. It does not apply to any community, but to everyone. I also read books to understand this thing. ‘

There was a desire to work with Irrfan Khan

If you are a fan of the web series, Ishwak also gave some likes for you. He said, ‘I liked Narcos a lot. Apart from this, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man and Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games are also very much liked. I am a big fan of the works of Irfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap. I wanted to work with Irrfan and getting a chance, but now what can you say. “