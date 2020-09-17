Knives Out or the contemporary reinterpretation of Agatha Christie according to Rian Johnson

Lionsgate



You may have missed Rian Johnson a little behind the scenes and writing the script for Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker. Especially after his acclaimed work as a screenwriter and director on The Last Jedi. But luckily, Johnson was not exactly idle in 2019. We owe him the fun and full of mystery Knives Out (Daggers in the back, Between razors and mystery). In addition to achieving success at the box office and rave reviews, Knives Out earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The film has a cast full of stars such as Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Christopher Plummer and Toni Colette and has names not as established as those of LaKeith Stanfield and Ana de Armas.

The film centers on the Thrombey family after the patriarch and mystery novel writer Harlan (Plummer) dies in mysterious conditions and a famous private detective, Benoit Blanc (Craig), takes over the investigation of the case. Needless to say, nothing is what it seems.

Coinciding with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release of Knives Out We chatted with Johnson about mystery novels, Agatha Christie, and that sequel he’s already writing with the new adventures of his detective Benoit Blanc.

Are you a big fan of mystery stories?

Yes, since childhood. I started reading Agatha Christie at a very young age and have continued to do so all my life. I still reread his novels. His books are the ones that have had the greatest impact for me in this genre. I love your detective Hercule Poirot. It is my favorite. I like the films that were made from his books in the seventies and eighties, especially those of Peter Ustinov as Poirot, Death on the Nile and Evil Under the Sun. They are movies with star-studded casts and insanely funny. Without being comedies, they were good mystery stories. That was my goal with Knives Out: make a movie that the whole family can see and enjoy.

What do you think about the Murder on the Orient Express of Kenneth Branagh from a couple of years ago?

I loved. I am addicted to mystery stories. I look at everything (laughs). I thought Branagh did a great job playing Poirot. He managed to capture a bit of his nonsense, without actually making it foolish. It is also a difficult book to adapt. Even the film (of the same title) with Albert Finney (from 1974) is very claustrophobic. It is a difficult adaptation.

It kind of seemed to me that Knives Out It was like a version of what might be an adaptation of a Christie novel, if it were set in America today and with a detective like Benoit Blanc, reminding us of Poirot …

I liked the idea of ​​having a name like Poirot that Americans might mispronounce. I thought it was something to have fun with. (Benoit Blanc) has a southern accent, a bit based on the Mississippi accent. Setting this story in New England makes it a bit like a fish out of water, it’s an accent some people despise.

What do you think has been the secret or the magic ingredient of Knives Out?

(As I wrote it) I was thinking of those Agatha Christie movies that I grew up watching. They are the most fun you can see in the movies. And they are not a parody of the mystery stories. It’s a genuine way to tell a good mystery story in the context of having a great time doing it too. It’s something I would like contemporary mystery stories to do more. I understand they deal with murder, but I have a feeling that there has always been a sense of humor in the Agatha Christie books.

One of the things I liked the most about Knives Out it was knowing who was responsible for Harlan Thrombey’s death mid-movie …

That was my first idea for this story. The structural idea of ​​having as an episode of [la serie] Columbo And have that piece with which you get the viewer to be with the person who knows who is responsible for the murder. And I have to say that Agatha Christie did many books in which she found non-traditional solutions. If you think about The ABC Murders o The Murder of Roger Ackroyd or even the structure of And Then There Was None He wasn’t afraid to break the mold and do things beyond the half-dozen suspects in a mansion. I kind of thought that the best way to honor his legacy was to do something completely different. It seemed to me that this would be what she would be doing today.

There is a strong tradition on television for these types of mystery stories, with things like Murder She Wrote And till Bones. But in 50 minutes it is more difficult to develop a case well …

I dont know. In a sense yes. In a series you have the same detective and you see him every week. You have a longer plot to build the character. The audience has more time to get to know you. With something like Knives Out, I had two hours and the audience was going to see the movie once, hopefully. I had to set the character within that time limit. It is true that in a series they can close a case in an hour-long episode and in a movie you have more time. But I was thinking in terms of mystery novels. Trying to cram all the depth of a mystery novel into two hours is very difficult. But I wanted to make a movie because you don’t actually make a lot of such movies these days. And it always seemed to me that if I liked to watch these types of movies, there would be other people who would go to the cinema to see something like that.

What can you tell me about the sequel to Knives Out? Is it being difficult to write it?

It’s difficult, yes (laughs). But also fun. I don’t think of it as a sequel but as another mystery story with Benoit Blanc. And that is something that opens up many possibilities. Can be anything. There are so many resources in the genre and different types of story. Being able to use that character to explore another location and have a completely different cast and a new story is not so much a problem of: I need a new idea! It’s more of a challenge because there are so many possibilities and I have to choose.

What kind of mystery novel reader are you? When I have read half a book, I always end up reading the end to find out who the murderer is and then I can enjoy the rest of the book in peace. You do the same?

Not! I like the mystery more than the solution. My favorite part of every mystery story is always the first 30 pages where it seems like an impossible crime and you don’t know how it was committed. It is always a bit disappointing to know what the solution is. That’s why I like David Lynch’s films so much (laughs) because they present mysteries without solutions. In Knives Out I give a solution at the end but because of the way the movie is structured, the solution is not the satisfactory ending. The satisfying ending is the ending of Marta’s (Ana de Armas) story and how it ends in relation to the family. For me the answer about who has committed the crime is never satisfactory enough to carry the weight of the entire film. You need another element that makes you leave the cinema with a smile.

