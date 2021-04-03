Kiran Kher suffering from blood cancer, stars wished to recover soon

Stars from Hollywood have wished actress Kiran Kher to recover soon. Everyone from Sunil Shetty to Juhi Chawla has expressed their hope that their health would soon be the same as hers. Anupam Kher sent his thanks to everyone.

According to her husband and actor Anupam Kher, Bollywood actor Kiran Kher has suffered from cancer. This information was made public by her husband and BJP leader Kiran Kher. Anupam Kher told the media that he is expected to recover very soon, and Kiran Kher was diagnosed and is currently undergoing treatment.

Fans of Kiran Kher are sending well wishes to him across the country, In addition to this, Bollywood stars are sending good wishes to him as well. The Instagram post shared by Neetu Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra includes the emoji “heart” and the caption “Duane”.

Parineeti Chopra wrote that she hopes that he can recover soon. Shilpa Shetty has also received a response to Anupam Kher’s post, in which she wrote that she wishes Kiran Ji the best of luck. Actress Mahima Chaudhary posted a comment saying, “Kiran ma’am, I hope you get better and you gain confidence from this.”

Isha Gupta attached a heart emoji in her comment. Vardhan Puri, the grandson of Amrish Puri and actor of the same film, wrote, ‘She is healing with more strength’.

Ritesh Deshmukh, the Bollywood actor, wrote on Twitter “I pray for Kiran’s physical and mental health to be restored soon.” Sunil Shetty wrote “I pray for inspiring healing of Strong, Courageous and Amazing Kiran J.” Get well soon.

According to actress Juhi Chawla, Kiran Ji is always positive. Support him and his family, Bhavna, Shakti, and Alexander. She will be fine.

Kiran has thanked Anupam Kher for her support. Anupam Kher also included a note in which he wrote that Kiran is a fighter. She has faced every difficulty firmly and has shown signs of regaining her strength soon. Former BJP leader Arun Sood had told that Dolly had been battling cancer for ten years since 2020.