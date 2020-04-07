Kino Lorber To Stream ‘The American Nurse’ Free To Honor Those On Frontlines Of COVID-19 Crisis

Surely, one of many primary heroes preventing coronavirus is medical professionals who’re on the frontlines risking their lives in order that we’re secure. To honor these nurses, Kino Lorber is re-releasing the 2014 documentary The American Nurse.

The docu will stream free on its streaming platform Kino Now from now till the top of Could, timed to Nationwide Nurses Week. WHO (World Well being Group) additionally named 2020 because the Worldwide 12 months of the Nurse and the Midwife. The movie was developed after the 2012 launch of the e book The American Nurse: Pictures and Interviews by the movie’s director Carolyn Jones.

The American Nurse explores a number of the largest points dealing with America — getting older, warfare, poverty, prisons — by the work and lives of nurses. It’s an examination of actual individuals that can change how we take into consideration nurses and the way we wrestle with the challenges of therapeutic America. The movie follows 5 nurses together with Jason Brief, who cares for a home-bound most cancers affected person in Appalachia. There’s Tonia Faust, who runs a jail hospice program the place inmates serving life sentences care for his or her fellow inmates as they’re dying. Naomi Cross, a labor and supply nurse, who coaches an ovarian most cancers survivor by the Caesarean supply of her son. Sister Stephen, a nun who runs a nursing residence full of goats, sheep, llamas and chickens, the place your entire nursing workers comes collectively to sing for a dying resident. Final, however definitely not least, there’s Brian McMillion, an Military veteran and former medic, rehabilitating wounded troopers coming back from warfare.

“Nurses matter now greater than ever,” mentioned Jones. “They’re on the frontlines of our healthcare system each single at the moment. In some unspecified time in the future in our life, every of us will encounter a nurse, whether or not or not it’s as a affected person or as a cherished one. That one encounter can imply the distinction between struggling and peace; between chaos and order. With nurses risking their lives at the moment responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m so glad that we’re in a position to make the movie out there to individuals of their houses without cost.”

The movie’s free launch is made potential by Fresenius Kabi, which additionally supported the event of the movie and associated e book. Nurses will obtain one free contact hour for watching the movie and finishing the analysis.