NEWS

Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyun, & more drop a performance teaser for their official group debut

May 14, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Former X1 member Kim Yo Han, former JBJ member Kim Dong Han, former Rainz member Jang Dae Hyun, former 1THE9 members Yoo Yong Ha and Kim Jun Search engine optimisation, and former ‘Produce X 101‘ contestant Kang Seok Hwa are able to debut in a new 6-member boy group, very quickly!

Presently recognized by followers because the ‘OUI Boys‘, these former venture group members of OUI Leisure will lastly be coming collectively beneath a everlasting group of their personal. Forward of their full debut announcement, the ‘OUI Boys’ have not too long ago launched a performance preview to introduce a few of their members and skills, which you’ll be able to try above.

Are you excited to see these boys debuting in a everlasting group collectively quickly?

READ  Los Angeles County Stay-At-Home Order Extended To May 15; Second Consecutive Day Of Fewer Coronavirus Deaths

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.