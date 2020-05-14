Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyun, & more drop a performance teaser for their official group debut

Former X1 member Kim Yo Han, former JBJ member Kim Dong Han, former Rainz member Jang Dae Hyun, former 1THE9 members Yoo Yong Ha and Kim Jun Search engine optimisation, and former ‘Produce X 101‘ contestant Kang Seok Hwa are able to debut in a new 6-member boy group, very quickly!

Presently recognized by followers because the ‘OUI Boys‘, these former venture group members of OUI Leisure will lastly be coming collectively beneath a everlasting group of their personal. Forward of their full debut announcement, the ‘OUI Boys’ have not too long ago launched a performance preview to introduce a few of their members and skills, which you’ll be able to try above.

Are you excited to see these boys debuting in a everlasting group collectively quickly?