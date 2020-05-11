Kim Min Kyo revealed to already have been at elderly woman’s side helping her treatment

It is been revealed that Kim Min Kyo had already been busy helping the grandmother’s treatment.

The actor advised Hankook Ilbo, “The elderly lady that lives subsequent door is presently getting treatment. We had a great relationship. I am presently with her as she is getting handled.” It is turned out that the canine have been in his yard, however have been startled when a water deer instantly appeared, jumped the fence, and harm the lady.

He might be releasing an official assertion quickly.