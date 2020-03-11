NEWS

Kim Kardashian’s Matrix-inspired leather look was worth nearly $45K (Video)

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

Kim Kardashian appeared luxe in an all-black, Matrix-inspired outfit for her present look on “The View.” The very fact star and SKIMS designer sported head-to-toe croc-effect leather, sporting her favorite Tom Ford halter excessive with Off-White wide-leg pants. Kardashian achieved the leathery look with an Hermes “Mini Kelly” bag. Have to rock this reptilian look for a lot much less? Attempt a Shein excessive, pants by PrettyLittleThing, and add a Stassi x Missguided bag.

 

Subscribe to our YouTube!

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *