Kim Kardashian’s Matrix-inspired leather look was worth nearly $45K (Video)

Kim Kardashian appeared luxe in an all-black, Matrix-inspired outfit for her present look on “The View.” The very fact star and SKIMS designer sported head-to-toe croc-effect leather, sporting her favorite Tom Ford halter excessive with Off-White wide-leg pants. Kardashian achieved the leathery look with an Hermes “Mini Kelly” bag. Have to rock this reptilian look for a lot much less? Attempt a Shein excessive, pants by PrettyLittleThing, and add a Stassi x Missguided bag.

Subscribe to our YouTube!