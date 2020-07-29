Kim Kardashian protects her children from the drama caused by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her family are protecting their children from the drama caused by Kanye West’s comments about divorce and marital problems, Daily Mail reported.

The socialite met West for the first time in weeks on Monday to try to keep things as normal as possible for her children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

“She is protecting her children. The whole family is. They have circled around the children and are isolating them from all this. And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normality around them. They don’t need to see a public collapse, “a source told People.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled to Wyoming on Monday to speak to her husband; she was caught crying after a conversation with her.

“She is very shocked by everything and also exhausted,” added the source, who said that Kim feels very hurt by her partner, since she has tried to communicate with him several times and the rapper has only ignored her.

On Sunday, the artist publicly apologized to his wife through a Twitter post for his comments.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for publicizing something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she has covered me. I want to say to Kim: I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thanks for always being there, “West posted.

The informant noted that West understands how much he hurt his wife and feels bad about it.

“He definitely understands that it upset Kim. You feel very bad about it. Obviously she still loves Kim, “she said.