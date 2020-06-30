Kim Kardashian faces branded legal issues

Kim Kardashian is going through legal trouble after brand development firm Seed Beauty filed a lawsuit against reality show diva’s cosmetic line KKW Beauty.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, since June 19, the signing of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could jeopardize the applicant’s trade secrets.

The US media reported that Seed Beauty asked a judge for a court order preventing KKW Beauty from revealing its trade secrets and business practices to cosmetics tycoon Coty Inc.

Seed Beauty fears that if Coty acquires Kim’s signature, her valuable information is at even greater risk of disclosure.