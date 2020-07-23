Kim Kardashian asks for compassion for Kanye West

Television star Kim Kardashian asked Wednesday for “compassion and empathy” for the mental health of her husband, rapper Kanye West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is making headlines for his intentions to run for the United States Presidency.

“As many know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has it or who knows someone in their life with it knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand, “Kardashian said in his first public speech on this matter.

“I have never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of my children and Kanye’s right to privacy regarding their health,” she explained in an Instagram story.

She also indicated that she published the statement due to the “stigmas and misunderstandings” that exist regarding mental health, and that in the case of her husband they are amplified by her fame and impact on social networks.

“I understand that Kanye is subject to criticism for being a public figure and his actions can sometimes arouse strong opinions and emotions,” he continued. “He is a brilliant and complicated person … Those of us who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand that his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

Just hours before, West published a tweet in which he claimed that he was trying to divorce his wife but that he deleted shortly after.

His statements came two days after he starred in his first campaign act this Sunday after announcing his candidacy for the Presidency, a peculiar rally in South Carolina in which he proposed to award a million dollars to those who have a baby.

West, whose announcement that he would run for the November election this month raised a lot of conjecture about whether he was simply seeking publicity or even favoring reelection options for US President Donald Trump launched his fledgling campaign in the town of North Charleston.

It is unclear what future the rapper’s campaign may have, which until just a few weeks ago fervently supported Trump, because the registration period has already expired in half a dozen territories and the requirements are complicated in others.