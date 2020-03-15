Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow celebrate makeup collab at L’Avenue at Saks

Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow celebrated their makeup collaboration with a glam feast at L’Avenue at Saks on Thursday.

After the KKW x Winnie line dropped this week, the two stars hosted a cocktail social gathering of 24 firm, which included Paris Hilton, La La Anthony and Jonathan Cheban.

We’re knowledgeable the starry crew started their night off at the restaurant’s cocktail bar, Le Chalet, the place they sipped on Casamigos tequila sooner than heading to a private consuming area the place fellow restaurant-goers caught a glimpse of the A-listers.

“Lights had been flashing far and broad, as firm had been desirous to seize the sighting on their telephones,” a provide knowledgeable Internet web page Six on Friday.

The group, that moreover included Simon Huck and Patrick Starr, dined on a menu that featured tom yam chili sea bass, spicy lobster pasta and french fries.

We’re knowledgeable Hilton took pictures of herself twirling in her shining ensemble, whereas a digicam crew caught scenes of the feast for the makeup mogul’s actuality current, “Holding Up with the Kardashians.”

“It was pretty the group of celebs and magnificence influencers!” we’re knowledgeable.

Following the precept course, the group was dealt with to Ispahan, a macaron biscuit infused with rose petal cream, made by famed pastry chef Pierre Herme.

Kardashian moreover obtained a Costes Crackers Cheesecake — from Hermés boutique retailer contained within the eatery — to take once more to her resort room.

“Look at how cute, they despatched me my favorite cheesecake,” she acknowledged on her Instagram story closing out the night.

The mom-of-four has been out and about in New York this week as she was observed at Serena Williams’ NYFW current and out to dinner with Cheban and mates the place she was seen chatting with Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of her sister Khloé Kardashian. She’s moreover been on the focus on current circuit promoting her SKIMS shapewear line.