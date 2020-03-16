Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have run-in during NYC dinner

It appears Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are amicable in the direction of one another.

The KKW Magnificence founder was seen sitting on the same desk as Thompson at Estiatorio Milos in New York Metropolis on Wednesday, in step with E! Data. The “Holding Up With the Kardashians” star, 38, was consuming with buddies Jonathan Cheban, Lala Anthony, Winnie Harlow and Elsa Hosk when sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend walked into the Midtown restaurant.

In step with TMZ, Thompson — who infamously snuck spherical behind Khloé’s once more every whereas she was pregnant and after she gave starting to their daughter — arrived on the restaurant alone and had a “cordial” hug alternate with Kim when he seen her. “Tristan actually sat down collectively together with her crew and hung spherical for a bit,” TMZ evaluations.

“They have been there for hour on the same time,” a provide knowledgeable E! Data. “Kim left at about 10 p.m. and Tristan exited about 15 minutes later. He walked out with security nevertheless did not see any buddies that may have been with him. He saved it really low-key, acquired into his SUV and that was it.”

Every Kim and the NBA star have been photographed exiting the costly Mediterranean spot.

The sighting comes about seven months after Thompson and Khloé break up up for good after Thompson allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s biggest buddy, Jordyn Woods. The aftermath of the breakup, which involved treatment for the exes, is airing on this season of the family’s E! actuality current.