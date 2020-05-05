Kim Chung Ha and Zion.T announce collaboration song release date

Zion.T and Kim Chung Ha can be releasing their collaboration quickly.

The pair met by means of M2‘s ‘Song FARM!‘ sequence for their collaboration song. Throughout the first a part of ‘Song FARM!’, Zion.T labored with Giriboy on their song “Like a Joke“, which was launched on April 29th. He’ll be releasing a song with Kim Chung Ha as properly for a ravishing song of their very own, and will probably be revealed on the 18th.

Ensure that to tune into ‘Song FARM!’ on the M2 YouTube channel!