Killer Hornet: Everything We Know

Since publishing an article in The New York Times in early May, so-called killer hornets have given much to talk about.

Even predators emerged shortly after.

The YouTube channel Ultimate Insect Championships, which is dedicated to publishing confrontations between insects and animals, narrated the clash between a murderous hornet (murder hornet as it is known in English) and a praying mantis (praying mantis) as if it were a wrestling match. The result is quite funny and surprising, because in the video released on May 6, the mantis quickly resolves the conflict.

The original fight was posted on the Nature is Metal account (@NaturelsMetal), under the title “Praying Mantis Eats Killer Hornet,” on May 6.

The Nature is Metal account is dedicated to displaying “graphic content involving wild animals that kill, eat and fight for dominance” and managed to make the confrontation go viral. At the time of writing this note, the tweet exceeded 68,000 likes and 16,000 retweets.

That interest in insects was sparked after the giant Asian hornet (Vespa mandarinia) was detected in the United States. According to the New York Times. It is a kind of orange head, abdomen with black stripes and some queens can grow up to 5 centimeters, it has powerful jaws and the stinger can pierce protective beekeepers suits, killing up to 50 people a year in Japan.

The AP news agency published on May 29 that there is concern in Washington that a dead specimen was found in the state. Authorities said they were trying to find out if honey bee predators have established colonies in this area.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) told the news agency that this is the first confirmed sighting of an Asian giant hornet in Washington this year.

According to Sven-Erik Spichiger, an entomologist with the US agency, she is a queen and warned: “If we start finding workers we would know that they are establishing colonies. We are concerned.”

The hornet they found was located Wednesday by a resident near the town of Custer, in Whatcom County. The citizen immediately contacted WSDA. State and federal laboratories confirmed that the specimen was an Asian giant hornet on Friday morning, May 29.

In the New York Tmes article, it is reported that the hornet “can use its jaws in the form of pointy shark fins to kill a honeycomb in a matter of hours: it beheads them and flies away with their thorax to feed their young. “

In social networks, a video has gone viral in which an insect similar to this hornet, ends with a mouse. “In larger victims, the hornet’s potent venom and stinger forms an unbearable combination that victims have compared to a hot metal that pierces their skin,” the report says.

The problem, beyond the sting, is the danger that the hornet poses to the existence of bees. “Scientists have launched a large-scale hunt for hornets, concerned that invaders may decimate the bee population in the United States and establish such a presence that all hope of eradication is lost,” warns the New York Times.

On Twitter, unsurprisingly, the powerful bug has caused a stir – and some pranks, too, perhaps to mitigate the uncertainty. These are some reactions that we can see on the bird’s social network:

Now yes, ladies and gentlemen, ladies and gentlemen, the fifth apocalyptic misfortune of 2020 comes to the field. He withdraws applauded on 4, #coronavirus, enters with number 5, the man from Campo de Mayo, the Asian Hornet Killer. Now yes, the party is still going pic.twitter.com/kkv3i3K60U — Wanchopov 🇧🇾 ❁ (@GordoQuemero) May 4, 2020

Everyone says Black Mirror, but I can prove that the Simpsons also predicted the giant hornets from space pic.twitter.com/HI5BF4gnda – Inert carbon rod (@inertecarbon) May 5, 2020

This is the Asian wasps … As if it were an episode of Game of thrones https://t.co/0mXLi4BLUx Who said fear? 😅 — Eduardo Gavotti (@EduardoGavotti) May 3, 2020

May’s intro is a murderous hornet 🌝 — Nicole Leon (@Nicole_Leonre) May 5, 2020

On Instagram they are already recommending the cure for the killer hornet: if they open the bible, in the middle they will find a flip flop. — Daniel Ruge (@DanielRuge) May 5, 2020

