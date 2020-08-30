Kia K5 2021: Price, technical sheet. Kia Optima 2021 now Kia K5

Kia



The 2021 Kia K5 arrives as the next generation of its midsize sedan, Optima, which has captivated many users.

Although the most traditional was for this car to be called the Kia Optima 2021, the company decided to remove that name to give priority to the K5 name it has used in its homeland, South Korea, the company revealed on June 30.



The 2021 Kia K5 will be available in the United States this summer in five models:

Kia K5 LX 2021

Kia K5 LXS 2021

Kia K5 GT-Line 2021

Kia K5 GT 2021

Kia K5 EX 2021

The 2021 Kia K5 says goodbye to the Kia Optima with a new look



The LX, LXS, GT-Lite and EX models feature a 1.6-liter turbocharged (CVVD) engine that produces 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque from its automatic transmission.

For its part, the Kia K5 GT car has a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine (GDI + MPI) that manages to produce 290 horsepower and a torque of 311 pound-feet that allow it to achieve 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds . This engine is the same that the company uses in its Genesis luxury range.

All 2021 Kia K5 models are using the company’s latest N3 platform and have the option to configure them with all-wheel drive (AWD).

On the outside, this 2021 Kia K5 car has a very attractive sporty body that somewhat resembles the Stinger.

The Kia K5 has an elongated grille and slim LED lights, while at the rear it is also very different by integrating more curved and not fully continuous LED lights that stretch from side to side.

In the cockpit of the 2021 Kia K5, you find an 8 or 10.25-inch touch screen depending on the model you choose, while you also have the possibility of having a 12-speaker sound system from Bose.

Something outstanding and to my liking is that this is the first Kia vehicle that offers wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless), so it will no longer be necessary to have a cell phone connected to enjoy this system; you can also set it up with a wireless charger.

Something strange is that that wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is not available with the 10.25-inch screen, so the smaller screen could be even more beneficial for more users.

In terms of safety technology, the 2021 Kia K5 also appears to deliver, offering automatic emergency brake, pedestrian detection, and lane assist.

Although that’s one of the standard technologies, this Kia car also offers Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) or Rear Cross Traffic Assist (RCCA), Parking Crash Assist (PCA-R and PDW-R), Tuning speed limit automatic (HDA), passenger opening detection and cruise control intelligent that using information from the navigation system can automatically reduce speed before cornering, among other things.

Price and availability

The 2021 Kia K5 is priced at $ 24,445 (including $ 965 shipping), which is only $ 100 more than the 2020 Kia Optima, so it’s a very good price. Plus, this is $ 120 less than the Hyundai Sonata, $ 520 less than the Honda Accord LX, and $ 925 less than the Toyota Camry.

2021 Kia K5 LX: $ 24,445

2021 Kia K5 LXS: $ 27,555

Kia K5 GT-Line 2021: $ 30,055

2021 Kia K5 GT: $ 31,455

Kia K5 EX 2021: $ 28,955

As for availability, those interested will be able to buy the Kia K5 2021 this summer, but if you want the K5 GT you will have to wait until the fall.