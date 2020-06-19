Khel Mahakumbh 2020 Registration online Schedule Gujarat at www.khelmahakumbh.org:

Gujrat Govt organizes Khel Mahakumbh 2020 for Khel Mahakumbh Registration online, Khel Mahakumbh Schedule, Khel Mahakumbh Gujarat at www.khelmahakumbh.org. The Government of Gujarat with collaboration with Sports Authority (Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities Department) has now announced current year’s Khel Mahakumbh Gujarat 2020 schedule at www.khelmahakumbh.org. All the interested and application sportsperson from across Gujarat state invited for Khel Mahakumbh Registration.

As we all know, the Government of Gujarat has since the past few years started this huge event of sports named Khel Mahakumbh Gujarat and is scheduled every year. The main purpose of conducting such sports events on to huge levels is to encourage students and other candidates into sports and keep the sportsmanship alive for everyone.

Even, such sports get us more into the culture and brotherhood of who we are and for that, sports play a key role, especially those who played into teams. Even those who win are appreciated with prize money and make their schools/ colleges/ village/ city as well as family and coach proud. Important details associated with Khel Mahakumbh 2020 results announced at the time of certain games when they end.

For the year 2020, the Khel Mahakumbh Gujarat scheduled from 30th September to 3rd December 2020. These are the official dates released through the official Khel Mahakumbh website managed by the Government of Gujarat.

The registration for Khel Mahakumbh Gujarat will end by 15th September 2020. Hence all those interested applicants who want to register for their related games and sports should immediately start and complete all the registration procedures.

Khel Mahakumbh Games/ Sports:

Archery

Athletics

Khel Mahakumbh Basketball

Badminton

Khel Mahakumbh Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Yoga

Artistic Skating

Khel Mahakumbh Handball

Hockey

Volleyball

Wrestling

Weight Lifting

Fencing

Malkhamb

Karate

Khel Mahakumbh Kho Kho

Shooting Ball

Skating

Swimming

Shooting

Cycling

Other than the games mentioned above, there are many more new games as well as old games revised added to the list. Some of the newly added games include Fencing, Malkhamb, Karate, Boxing, etc.

These events and sports shall be maintained and managed as per the guidelines according to the Khelo India, Government of India at www.khelmahakumbh.org.

Anyone from any age group can apply for the Khel Mahakumbh Gujarat 2020. A person having knowledge, skills, interest, and experience in certain sports/ games may apply for associated games.

There are various age groups classified for all these sports which are going to play at the Khel Mahakumbh. For details regarding these age groups and more, download the official circular released by the official website of Gujarat Khel Mahakumbh.

Also, other essential features associated with, participants and their coach are available at the official website i.e. www.khelmahakumbh.org

The site mentioned above has official circular for the upcoming Khel Mahakumbh along with necessary forms to be filled by candidates and much more.

Interested applicants may apply through his/her related school/ college etc.

If you are not currently studying/ completed the study, then you may apply in association with your village’s/ city’s school.

To register online, participants are supposed to visit the official site i.e. www.khelmahakumbh.org.

There’s an app available for Android as well as for iOS.

According to your device/ mobile download the app and register successfully as per provided guidelines.

Last Date for KMK Online Registration: 15th September 2020

Before registering, candidates need to read all the instructions and after qualifying available criteria, you will consider as eligible so after that, complete the registration process.

Complete all the procedures before the last date i.e. 15th September 2020.

Official Site: www.khelmahakubh.org