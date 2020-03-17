KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer last schedule postponed

Kannada superstar Yash was all set to recreate the magic of ‘KGF’ with its sequel. Basically essentially the most eagerly awaited sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF was practically ready nevertheless now the shoot has been postponed on account of coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by sources to Bollywood Hungama, “Now now we have a pair fights to film between Yash and Sanjay Dutt and then we’re achieved. We had been supposed to start a schedule from March 17. Nevertheless because of the Coronavirus scare, the March 17 schedule has been postponed indefinitely.”

Sources extra added, “Curiously Yash was eager to go ahead with the schedule from March 17 whatever the nicely being scare. Nevertheless all people else wouldn’t hear of it. So Yash had no various nevertheless to return dwelling. He is now spending time alongside together with his partner and youngsters, and hoping that the viral scare will rapidly subside and life might be once more to common.”

The date chosen to launch KGF Chapter 2 is now October 23. The reason the makers have chosen this date is definitely attention-grabbing.

They wished to launch it on October 2. Nevertheless there are two elaborate fights however to be shot. Put up-production work was moreover pending, on account of this truth, Yash and director Prashanth Neel reconsidered their distinctive plans to launch on October 23.

Moreover Study: Confirmed: Yash & Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2 to launch on THIS date