KFRI Recruitment 2020 Project Assistant Vacancy available at www.kfri.org:

The Kerala Forest Research Institute has declared the recruitment notification for the post of Project Assistant for the 16 number of vacant seats on the official site at www.kfri.org. For the recruitment posts, the Kerala Forest Research Institute only conduct the interview. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in the position of project assistant they go on the interview on 7th June 2020 without forgetting. It is the best job chance for the candidates to get government sector job.

The Kerala Forest Research Institute is commonly known as its short form KFRI. The Kerala Forest Research Institute located at Peechi, Kerala. It is the government institute of the Kerala state. It found on 1975. The official site of it www.kfri.org. The work as a center of excellence in Tropical Forestry to provide scientific support for decision-making on matters related to forestry, with particular emphasis on conservation, sustainable utilization and scientific management of natural resources.

Recently, the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) declare the notification of to hire the candidates for the posts of Project Assistant for 16 vacant seats at the official site www.kfri.org. So the candidates whose match all qualification concerning this post they reach the place where KFRI conduct the interview with all required documents. The KFRI do the interview process on 7th June 2020.

KFRI Job Details:

Name of the Institute: Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI)

Name of the Posts: Project Assistant

Project Assistant Total job vacancies: 16 posts available

Job Location: The position located in Peechi, Kerala.

Eligibility Criteria for KFRI Recruitment 2020:

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian

Educational Qualification: The applicants must complete graduation in social science/ life science/ mathematical sciences.

Age Limits: Candidates should have been 30 years as on 1st January 2020.

Pay Scale: For the young professional post, candidates will get Rs.10500/- per month.

Selection process: The applicants will select by their appearance in interview timing.

How to apply KFRI Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who are eligible and interested in Kerala Forest Research Recruitment Project Assistant post they visit the official site at www.kfri.org. Then see all the details regarding that KFRI recruitment. Candidates go to the interview place should bring all the original certificates and a copy of Bio Data.

Interview Address :

Kerala Forest Research Institute,

Peechi,

Kerala.

Official site: www.kfri.org