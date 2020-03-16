Kerry Drew, Bianca Peters to co-host Fox’s ‘Good Day Wake Up’

Kerry Drew and Bianca Peters have been named co-hosts of FOX 5’s “Good Day Wake Up,” Internet web page Six has realized.

The switch comes after Sukanya Krishnan exited the current remaining month, and the alternative anchor, Jennifer Lahmers, left to be a part of the revamped celeb newsmagazine, “Additional.”

Drew has served as a reporter and anchor at WNYW since April 2012.

Peters joins the current from WFOR-TV in Miami, Fla., the place she was a website guests anchor and sports activities actions reporter.

As part of her assertion that “I am eager to rise up New Yorkers each morning,” she added, “And by one of the best ways, I acquired an inside tip, Yankees take the World Sequence in 5!”

The duo will begin Sept. 23.