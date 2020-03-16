NEWS

Kerry Drew, Bianca Peters to co-host Fox’s ‘Good Day Wake Up’

March 16, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

Kerry Drew and Bianca Peters have been named co-hosts of FOX 5’s “Good Day Wake Up,” Internet web page Six has realized.

The switch comes after Sukanya Krishnan exited the current remaining month, and the alternative anchor, Jennifer Lahmers, left to be a part of the revamped celeb newsmagazine, “Additional.”

Drew has served as a reporter and anchor at WNYW since April 2012.

Peters joins the current from WFOR-TV in Miami, Fla., the place she was a website guests anchor and sports activities actions reporter.

As part of her assertion that “I am eager to rise up New Yorkers each morning,” she added, “And by one of the best ways, I acquired an inside tip, Yankees take the World Sequence in 5!”

The duo will begin Sept. 23.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *