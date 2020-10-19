Kerala Vayomadhuram Scheme 2020 Application Form PDF Download – Glucometer to Senior Citizens

The government of Kerala is launching a Scheme for the senior citizens of t state. The government gives the glucometer t people who have diabetes. However, the government decided to provide the benefits of the scheme to the senior citizens only.

For you people, the government is providing a free glucometer for measuring the glucose level in your blood.

The Kerala Vayomadhuram Scheme 2020:

After verification, the government will give the benefits of the scheme. The government has targeted to provide the glucometer with to the 1000 senior citizens person of the state who belongs to the below poverty line family.

With the help of the scheme, the senior citizen persons can measure the blood sugar of theirs. They can know the level of the sugar present in their blood at their home only. To measure the blood sugar level, the senior citizens do not have to go out for the measurement.

However, the government is nowadays launching the scheme for the people of the state digitally so that they do not have to go out and visit the governmnet office for the advantage of the scheme. Under this scheme, the government will give the senior citizens person a glucometer and 25 test strips to one person.

Eligibility Criteria of Kerala Vayomadhuram Scheme:

The person should be a permanent resident of the state of Kerala

the person must be above 60 years of age to take the benefits

The senior citizens should have had diabetes, and they have an official certificate from the doctor.

The older patient is given priority.

The senior citizen is from the BPL family.

Applicaion form of the Kerala Vayomadhuram Scheme:

for the application in this scheme, the person has to visit the Kerala government site. The name and link of the site are http://sjd.kerala.gov.in/. On this site, the person has to click on the scheme tab.

Then the various active scheme of the Kerala government will open. In this scheme name, you have to find the name of your scheme. The name of your scheme is Kerala Vayomadhuram Scheme 2020.

Then you will get the application form tab. When you click on the application form tab, then the application form will open the scheme. The person has to fill the details of the application form and submit it on the site only.

After completing this process, the person will able to get the glucometer free of cost from the government.