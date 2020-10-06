Kerala Transgenders Sewing Machine Scheme 2020 Application Form PDF Download Online

Kerala government has launched a scheme for the transgender people of society. Kerala government or all other governments is generally launching a scheme for ordinary citizens of state and nation.

But the advantage of the scheme is not given to the transgender people of society. However, every transgender people has an equal right to take advantage of the scheme.

The government has to treat them equally to other people. The right to equality for every person is also given to the transgender people of society. This right is given to transgender people by the constitution of India.

The constitution of India has an article in part-3 in the fundamental rights. They give equal rights to every people of society.

Kerala Transgenders Sewing Machine Scheme 2020:

The government of Kerala has released the scheme that the government will give the sewing machine free of cost to the transgender people of the society. However, transgender people have to work hard for their survival, and they can not get jobs quickly.

In considering this matter in mind, the government of Kerala has launched a scheme according to which the government of Kerala will offer the sewing machine to the transgender people.

With the help of a sewing machine, transgender people can do some work and can earn some money for their survival. The social justice department of Kerala has launched this scheme. To take advantage of the Kerala sewing machine, every transgender people have to apply for the scheme.

The person can download the application form on the website of the scheme that is sjd.kerala.gov.in. The free sewing machine will be given to the transgender people so that they can get the self-employment.

The cabinet committee of Kerala has approved the scheme for the self-employment of transgender. The department of social justice has made this scheme for the betterment of the transgender people in society.

The government of Kerala will distribute the sewing machine to the transgender person who already takes the training in embroidery sp that they can earn money from the sewing machine.

If you want to take advantage of the scheme and you don’t know how to download the application form of the scheme, then you should read this article very deeply. We will provide you all the information about the application form and also give you the steps that how you can fill the application form.

Filling of application form of the Kerala Transgender sewing machine scheme: