Kerala Sahachari Scheme 2020 Application Form PDF Download Online – Encourage NCC/ NSS/ SPC units assisting CWDs

Kerala Sahachari Schehe is for people with disabilities. The government will give encouragement to the institution that will help the physically disabled person. Some organizations in Kerala are doing good activities to help the person with a disability. The organization will help differently to the people disable people.

The government also wants the person with a disability will get some help. However, there are many other kinds of stuff for the government to do so that the government will help those people who help disabled people. Yet, the government has announced many schemes for the person with disabilities so that they can get the advantage.

The Kerala Sahachari Scheme 2020:

The Kerala government has announced this scheme for the person associated with the NCC/NSS/SPC in Kerala state. The Kerala government has invited the application form that can be download at the sjd.kerala.gov.in. However, the application form makes available on the site is in PDF form.

Among many departments in Kerala, the social justice department will allow this scheme. This department has thought of launching this scheme for children with disabilities. Through this scheme, the Kerala government wanted to encourage institutions like NCC/NSS/SPC, enabling people with disabilities.

The social justice department has allowed people to apply themselves to the main site. People can visit the site of the Sahachari scheme and apply for the scheme. The Kerala government wanted to help the NCC/NSS/SPC unit, helping the children with disabilities.

According to the announcement of the Scheme, the government will help the unit of NCC/NSS/SPC that is functioning in the school. After getting the help of the Kerala government, these institutions will help the person with disabilities for their extracurricular activity.

The Kerala government will help the NSS/NCC/SPC institute financially. The social justice department who has declared this scheme will allow Rs.40,000 to each district of Kerala.

As we mentioned above that the Kerala government invites the online application form for the scheme, then we will guide you on how you can apply for the scheme in an online mode. WE will also give you the details about the site of the scheme and steps that every person has to follow to apply in the Kerala Sahachari Scheme.

In this article, you will also get the information about the government orders of the scheme. Again, you will come to know about the eligibility criteria and some other notification of the government for the scheme.

Kerala Sahachari Application form to download:

In this session of the paragraph, we will guide you on the application form downloading procedure. Every person who wanted to download the application form, and they do not know how to download it, and they must read this article.

Step-1: As you want to download the application form, the person has to visit the official website of the social justice department of the Kerala that is http://sjd.kerala.gov.in/.

Step-2: When you open the site, there are many tabs available on the site of the social justice department of Kerala. The candidates have to find the tab “scheme.” If there are any difficulties in finding the tab, then you can click on this link directly http://sjd.kerala.gov.in/schemes.php.

Step-3: After opening the above link, you have to find the name of the scheme “Sahachari scheme for encouraging NCC/ NSS/ SPC units assisting CWDs.”

Step-4: You have to click on the scheme and click on the documents tab. As you want to download the application form, then you have to click on the “Application Forms – Sahachari scheme for encouraging NCC/ NSS/ SPC units assisting CWDs.”

Step-5: The application form will open at the screen of your PC. This application form is of the scheme. You can download the application form and fill every detail of the scheme.

It is necessary for the person that they will have to fill every detail of the application form, and they have to give accurate and correct information in the application form.