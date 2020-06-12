Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Plus One (+1) First Allotment Result 2020 declared at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in:

The Kerala Plus One First Allotment is going to announce the notification of Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Plus One (+1) First Allotment Result 2020 on the official site at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in. Kerala plus one trial Allotment lead to 2020 HSCAP Result declares for the students to get admission in various plus one batches 2020. This Kerala HSCAP result published on the 13th June 2020. The Kerala HSCAP Allotment says the Trial Allotment and first allotment. The trial allotment not sure for the admission, but the first allotment given the best chance for getting admission in school.

Kerala HSCAP First Allotment plus one (+1) Result 2020:

The Kerala Higher Secondary Education Board publishes the Kerala HSCAP plus one trial allotment result on the official site www.hscap.kerala.gov.in. There are more than five lakh students applied for Kerala Plus One Admission 2020. And now the Kerala declare the Kerala HSCAP trial allotment result. The result states on the official site at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in. The Trial Allotment result published on the 13th June 2020. After submitting the application, its can be checked used for testing if there is any error or any mistake in your request. There will be the facility to make necessary changes to your application after the trial allotment.

Kerala HSCAP First Allotment:

After declaring the Kerala HSCAP trial allotment result from it declares the Kerala HSCAP first allotment result and then Kerala HSCAP second allotment result on the official site at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in. After the verification and the modification of options in the HSCAP Plus one application form, the higher secondary board preparing the list of candidates to select for Kerala HSCAP allotment to plus one admission. The First Allotment Result 2020, a list will be the confirm access for the candidates subject to terms and conditions. The admission to allotted schools with original documents and entry fees.

First Allotment Result 2020 at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in:

The students who get the name in the first allotment they should take permanent admission by remit the required fee at school. And students who got allotment in the lower option they can take permanent admission or temporary admission. The permanent students should delete the existing higher option in the application. If they don’t remove the greater choices, and they got allotment in that option in the future allotments, they will forcefully move to that allotment at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in.

How to Check Plus One First Allotment Result 2020?

First students revisit the official site at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in. Then enter an application number and date of birth. Then click on submit button. Now the allotment details will display on your page.

