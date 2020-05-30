Kendrapara District Court Recruitment 2020 For Junior Clerk Vacancies at ordistricts.nic.in:

The District Court Kendrapara is releasing the latest Kendrapara District Court Recruitment 2020 for Junior Clerk and various other jobs. The official notification is publishing at the official portal ordistricts.nic.in and invites interested applicants to the site.

Kendrapara District Court Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Kendrapara Office of the District Judge Name of the Region Odisha Posts Name Junior Clerk cum Copyists

Junior Typist

Stenographer Grade III

Salaried Amin No. of Vacancies 15 Posts Application Fees For General/ Unreserved: 100/- Rupees

For SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWD: No Fees Job Category Odisha Govt Jobs Examination date Update soon Work Location Kendrapara Pay Scale As per jobs Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website ordistricts.nic.in

There are around 15 vacancies for posts including Junior Clerk, Junior Typist, Stenographer, and much more. Applicants with relevant qualification may apply for these vacancies and make their career into it. Essential qualification criteria are mention below, read all these details.

After reading, available ones may apply through the online mode of application. To complete all the application procedures, candidates must hurry and get all the procedures done. For more details, go to the Kendrapara District Court official portal ordistricts.nic.in and get details from the notification.

Kendrapara District Court Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Junior Clerk cum Copyists 08 Junior Typist 03 Stenographer Grade III 03 Salaried Amin 01 Total No. of Vacancies 15 Posts

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 32 years for vacancies mentioned above. Also, age relaxation is applicable as per current government rules. Age relaxation is for Reserved Category candidates including SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen etc.

To get details regarding years of Age Relaxation as per each category, refer to the official notification ordistricts.nic.in and get all the details.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants should have their minimum qualification, e., 10 + 2 from a government recognized institute/ board.

Along with that applicants should also have a Diploma/ Certificate course in Computer Applications.

Also, those who have an equivalent qualification may apply for these vacancies.

Knowledge of computer and typing speed is also essential for the Kendrapara District Recruitment 2020.

Registration Fees:

To apply for this recruitment notification, candidates need to pay the registration fees. Some prices are different as per various reserved and unreserved categories. Fees details are available below:

For General/ Unreserved Candidates: 100/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWD Candidates: No Fees

To know more about payment details as well as modes of payment, go to the official portal and get more details for it. Candidates should note that they are supposed to complete payment procedures before the last date. Also, they need to keep the Challan/ Confirmation Receipt of Fees safe until all the procedures are over.

Selection Procedures:

The court officials shall conduct numerous selection procedures to select the most eligible candidates. There will be a Written Exam, Typing Test, Computer Test, Documentation, Personal Interview, etc. methods in which all the candidates must appear.

First selection procedures are standard, that is why all the applicants need to look for that. After that, only selected ones will get call letters for further proceedings. As per the schedule available at the official portal, candidates have to be ready and attend the procedure.

Shortlisted candidates shall get their Job Allotment letters, and they should join their post as per the dates. For more details, refer to the official site ordistricts.nic.in and read about it.

Pay Scale:

Based on various Grade, candidates will receive their salary along with other wages included in their wages. For several posts, below are pay scale details:

Junior Clerk cum Copyists: 1,500 – 20,200/- rupees with Grade Pay 1900/- rupees

Junior Typist: 1,500 – 20,200/- rupees with Grade Pay 1900/- rupees

Stenographer Grade III: 1,500 – 20,200/- rupees with Grade Pay 2400/- rupees

Salaried Amin: 1,500 – 20,200/- rupees with Grade Pay 2000/- rupees

Important Dates:

Kendrapara District Court Recruitment Important Dates Kendrapara District Court Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – Kendrapara District Court Recruitment 2020 Last date – Kendrapara District Court Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update soon Kendrapara District Court Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update soon

Address:

Office of the District Judge,

Kendrapara-754211

Steps To Apply for Kendrapara District Court Recruitment 2020:

First of all, candidates need to open the official site ordistricts.nic.in Search for the “Recruitment” Section. Go to that link and search for the official notification. Read all the instructions from it. Then go to Apply Online Link. Enter all the required details in the form. Pay the registration fees via available modes. At last, click on the Submit button. Get a print of the filled form. Complete each of the procedures as per the schedule.

Official Site: www.ordistricts.nic.in