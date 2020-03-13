Kelly Ripa Shares Super Hot Pic Of Husband Mark Consuelos In Italy — 1 Year Before Coronavirus Outbreak

Kelly Ripa gave followers gave followers ‘one factor to take a look at except for that bottle of hand sanitizer’ — AKA, Mark Consuelos’ six-pack in Italy.

Kelly Ripa, 49, blessed her 2.7 million Instagram followers with a welcome distraction amid the coronavirus pandemic. Whereas Italy is presently under a nationwide lockdown in response to the rising lack of life toll introduced on by the COVID-19 sickness (triggered by the model new coronavirus), Kelly shared a shirtless {photograph} of her husband, Mark Consuelos, 48, vacating throughout the nation all through simpler cases — AKA, the summer season of 2019!

“#tbt Last summer season in Puglia. One factor to take a look at except for that bottle of hand sanitizer 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” Kelly cheekily captioned the {photograph}, which was in actual fact a reference to her husband’s impeccable abs. That they had been on full present as he lounged on a pool float in a glowing pool. Puglia, the place the {photograph} was snapped, is a coastal metropolis (additionally known as Apulia) in southeastern Italy.

Italy is the second nation to be hit the hardest by the model new coronavirus, with China (the provision of the model new stress) being first. As of March 12, there have been a whole of 1,016 deaths and 15,113 full reported COVID-19 cases (with 1,258 beforehand contaminated people now recovered), in step with the BBC. That’s sad data for Mark, supplied that the Riverdale star — who’s half Italian — spent just a few of his childhood in Italy. The CW star and his partner even visited Mark’s childhood residence in Italy all through their 2019 summer season journey!

Pandemic or no pandemic, Kelly loves sharing shirtless content material materials of her scorching husband. She gave her Instagram followers “#workoutmotivation” by a video of Mark doing leg raises on the gymnasium on Feb. 27. Their 18-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, isn’t a fan of her mom and father’ affinity for social media flirting, though! She even known as their affectionate on-line banter “fully repulsive” in a single event on Feb. 10. Whether or not or not you agree or not, a minimum of Kelly is conscious of recommendations on the way to make followers snigger, even amid a dependable catastrophe.