Kelly Preston, John Travolta’s wife, dies after losing battle with cancer

American actress Kelly Preston, wife of actor John Travolta, has died at the age of 57.

“On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, a beloved wife and mother, passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer,” the People.com site posted, according to the statement by a representative of the family to that post.

“By choosing to keep his fight private, he had been receiving medical treatment for some time, with the support of his family and closest friends,” added the representative.

People also notes that the spokesperson said that (Kelly Preston) “was a bright, beautiful, and loving soul who cared deeply for others and brought everything she touched to life. Her family asks her to understand her need for privacy in this moment”.

The protagonist of films such as “Death Sentence”, “Christine”, “Twins”, “Jerry Maguire” and in more than sixty television and film productions, leaves John Travolta widowed and his two young sons Jett and Ella orphaned.

In September of last year, the couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

Travolta and Preston had their son Jett in April 1992 and their daughter Ella was born in April 2000. After Jett’s tragic death, Benjamin would come into their lives in November 2010 after Preston and Travolta tried to conceive for three years. .

Kelly Preston’s last post on her Instagram account was a family selfie during Father’s Day celebration. “Happy Father’s Day to the best I know, we love him,” the actress published.

Eight weeks earlier, Preston dedicated three photos to his Instagram account dedicating one photo to each of his children. The first dedicated to Her and the second to little Ben. “My beautiful babies … I love you with all of my heart”, wrote the now-deceased movie star.

Travolta published on his Instagram account a farewell message to his wife who accompanied him for 28 years.

“With a heavy heart, I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a brave fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will always be grateful to your doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers you have helped, as well as to your many friends and loved ones who have been by your side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you have not heard from us for a while. But keep in mind that I will feel your outpouring of love in the coming weeks and months as we heal. All my love, JT ”, published the actor along with a beautiful photo of his beloved.

Rest in peace Kelly Preston.