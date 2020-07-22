Kelly Clarkson and her ex will share the upbringing of their children after the divorce process

Singer Kelly Clarkson and her former partner Brandon Blackstock have agreed to joint legal custody of their children in their divorce process, Daily Mail reported.

It was the artist who requested the legal separation of her husband after seven years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Blackstock, 43, accepted the request of Clarkson, 38, to share custody of River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

The interpreter for “Stronger” also asked for spousal support in the legal documents, and for the prenuptial agreement she signed with her future ex-husband to be implemented.

In response, the celebrity, who has two other children from a previous marriage: Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18, ticked the boxes for “other” and “reserved” on the papers, suggesting they are themes. which will seek to put into discussion.

The singer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, about which she gave no further explanation other than that their relationship had run its course; She also asked that her legal name be changed from Kelly Blackstock to Kelly Clarkson.

According to sources, the also talk show presenter is focusing her energy on raising her two children after their separation, and apparently does not want to lose contact with the descendants of Blackstock.

“She had to overcome a lot of pain from her childhood. Their priority is to make sure that their children grow up in a stable and loving environment, ”said an informant.

“She always thought of Seth and Savannah as if they were hers too, and she has a special relationship with both of them. Kelly wants to stay close to her stepchildren. “

The former couple started dating in 2011 and celebrated their wedding in 2013.