Keanu Reeves Stars As Ghost Rider In Marvel Fan-Made Trailer

A model new fan-made trailer for a Ghost Rider movie starring Keanu Reeves has arrived on the Web. The beloved comedian e-book character was final seen in Marvel’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., the tv present with ties to the MCU the place the anti-hero was portrayed by Gabriel Luna. The actor performed the Robbie Reyes model of the character and had a good portion of the present’s fourth season devoted to his position. As a consequence, his character rapidly turned a fan-favorite. In truth, he was set to have his personal spinoff present on Hulu, however the present was cancelled earlier than it may even get its toes off the bottom.

The Ghost Rider character stems from a sequence of comedian books created by Roy Thomas, Gary Friedrich, and Mike Ploog. The character took on a myriad of names and faces, probably the most notable and well-known being Johnny Blaze. Blaze was a stunt motorcyclist who agreed to offer his soul to Devil in alternate for saving his father’s life. As a part of their association, at evening, when evil is close by, he turns into the Ghost Rider, his flesh turning to bone and his cranium lit by flames. In his new type, he dons his motorbike and expunges evil together with his supernatural talents. The Blaze model of the character was portrayed by Nicolas Cage in each 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, each movies poorly obtained by followers and critics alike. Regardless of their failures, Cage has acknowledged he would like to see an R-rated reboot of the character, simply not with him within the position.

Associated: The Yr Of Keanu Reeves Could Not Occur In 2021 Anymore

A YouTuber by the username of stryder HD has edited collectively a fan-made trailer for a Ghost Rider movie starring Keanu Reeves. By means of the trailer, followers are capable of get a really feel for a way the actor would fare within the position. The trailer makes use of footage from the actor’s roles in Constantine and John Wick along with a few of Gabriel Luna’s scenes from Marvel’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. so as to weave collectively a narrative that might have Reeves taking up the character. The total trailer is under.

Reeves has efficiently pulled off a comeback that only a few actors have been capable of obtain. After starring within the shock hit John Wick in 2014, the movie spawned two financially profitable and beloved sequels, the 2nd grossing $171 million worldwide and the third grossing an much more spectacular $326 million globally. The actor has since made appearances in Toy Story 4 and Netflix’s romantic comedy All the time Be My Possibly. Reeves additionally has two extremely anticipated sequels incoming: Invoice & Ted Face The Music and The Matrix 4. The latter sadly needed to shut down manufacturing as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghost Rider character is one crammed to the brim with storytelling potential. The 2 function movies starring Nicolas Cage didn’t observe via on that potential, the actor being horribly miscast within the position and saddled with two terrible scripts to make issues worse. Nonetheless, Gabriel Luna’s tackle the Robbie Reyes incarnation of the character was terrific. He was capable of give the character new depth and likability, efficiently tapping into what makes the anti-hero tick within the course of. Regardless, Reeves could be an impressed alternative for the position; his darkish, brooding abilities ideally fitted to the tortured soul that’s Johnny Blaze. The trailer skillfully blends collectively footage and voiceover from his previous movies in a means that makes him look convincing within the position. This trailer, coupled with a chunk of Ghost Rider fan artwork that additionally depicts him because the character, recommend the actor may make a brand new Ghost Rider movie a breath of contemporary air.

Extra: How Ghost Rider Can Nonetheless Match Into The MCU Films (Regardless of Being On TV)

Supply: stryder HD/YouTube

Crowd Reacting To Captain America Wielding Thor’s Hammer In Endgame Will Give You Chills